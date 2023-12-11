The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) Stock

In the past week, GFI stock has gone down by -8.92%, with a monthly gain of 6.66% and a quarterly surge of 12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Gold Fields Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for GFI’s stock, with a 4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 1.21.

The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for GFI on December 11, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.22 in relation to previous closing price of 14.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – Gold Fields said that first gold at Salares Norte is expected in December 2023 with production volumes of 1koz forecasted for 2023 while 2024 production is expected to fall in the range of 400koz.

GFI Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.92. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.