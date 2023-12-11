The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Applied Dna Sciences Inc’s (APDN) Stock

The stock of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has seen a -7.17% decrease in the past week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month, and a -32.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for APDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for APDN’s stock, with a -25.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) by analysts is $2.50, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for APDN is 12.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of APDN was 31.64K shares.

APDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) has decreased by -18.43 when compared to last closing price of 1.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sanjay Hurry – Head of IR Beth Jantzen – CFO James Hayward – Chairman, President and CEO Clay Shorrock – Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development Conference Call Participants Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good Day and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

APDN Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9055. In addition, Applied Dna Sciences Inc saw -46.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.89 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Dna Sciences Inc stands at -45.51. The total capital return value is set at -116.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.83. Equity return is now at value -111.37, with -55.39 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.