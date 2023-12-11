The -13.88% Decline of Kohl’s Corp.’s (KSS) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has gone up by 1.69% for the week, with a 3.22% rise in the past month and a 3.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.16% for KSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for KSS’s stock, with a 5.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) by analysts is $24.21, which is -$0.44 below the current market price. The public float for KSS is 105.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.94% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of KSS was 5.78M shares.

KSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has surged by 3.14 when compared to previous closing price of 23.90, but the company has seen a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that In 1992, about 412 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $25 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KSS Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.58. In addition, Kohl’s Corp. saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from Kingsbury Thomas, who purchase 92,500 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kingsbury Thomas now owns 228,993 shares of Kohl’s Corp., valued at $2,018,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+32.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kohl’s Corp. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value -3.62, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kohl’s Corp. (KSS), the company’s capital structure generated 201.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.78. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.