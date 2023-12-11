Tharimmune Inc (THAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for THAR is 13.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THAR on December 11, 2023 was 793.25K shares.

THAR) stock’s latest price update

Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.64, however, the company has experienced a -17.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Tharimmune (THAR) announces positive data from a phase I study on TH104 and the development timeline in chronic pruritis in primary biliary cholangitis indication.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

THAR’s Market Performance

THAR’s stock has fallen by -17.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -86.85% and a quarterly drop of -88.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.77% for Tharimmune Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -76.92% for THAR’s stock, with a -94.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THAR Trading at -84.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -86.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THAR fell by -13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4174. In addition, Tharimmune Inc saw -93.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THAR starting from MILBY RANDY, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, MILBY RANDY now owns 127,517 shares of Tharimmune Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THAR

The total capital return value is set at -455.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.60. Equity return is now at value -194.12, with -156.58 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tharimmune Inc (THAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.