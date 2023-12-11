Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has increased by 1.61 when compared to last closing price of 8.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that These music streaming stocks should be on your watchlist. What I like about these companies is that their valuations are fair, and many of them have great future prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is $64.06, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 695.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TME on December 11, 2023 was 7.41M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a -2.49% decrease in the past week, with a 9.16% rise in the past month, and a 26.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for TME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for TME’s stock, with a 12.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TME Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.