TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has gone down by -18.71% for the week, with a -93.47% drop in the past month and a -93.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.81% for TCBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.68% for TCBP’s stock, with a -96.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) by analysts is $5.61, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for TCBP is 0.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.77% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of TCBP was 472.20K shares.

TCBP stock's latest price update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has plunge by -9.42relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The FDA clears TC BioPharm’s (TCBP) investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin a clinical study on its pipeline candidate, TCB008, for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Stock declines.

TCBP Trading at -88.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -16.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4251. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -99.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.