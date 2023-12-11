Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is $22.75, which is $18.61 above the current market price. The public float for SYRS is 16.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYRS on December 11, 2023 was 147.20K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SYRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) has plunged by -11.16 when compared to previous closing price of 4.66, but the company has seen a 55.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Syros (SYRS) posts encouraging initial data from the phase II SELECT-AML-1 study evaluating tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS’s stock has risen by 55.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.93% and a quarterly rise of 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.14% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.08% for SYRS stock, with a simple moving average of 26.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at 48.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.19%, as shares surge +45.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +55.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 6,287 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Dec 06. After this action, Roth David now owns 6,287 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,834 using the latest closing price.

Roth David, the Chief Medical Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,348 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Roth David is holding 0 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.