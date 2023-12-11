Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) is $34.92, which is $18.45 above the current market price. The public float for SNDX is 66.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDX on December 11, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 16.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SNDX’s Market Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has seen a -1.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.18% gain in the past month and a -4.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for SNDX. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for SNDX’s stock, with a -12.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNDX Trading at 17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 09. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $965,402 using the latest closing price.

Meury William, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 83,000 shares at $20.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Meury William is holding 48,000 shares at $1,697,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -46.40 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.