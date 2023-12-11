Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.12 in comparison to its previous close of 34.90, however, the company has experienced a 4.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has drawn criticism from inside the bank and elsewhere for retreating from its consumer banking business, Odeon Capital banking analyst Richard Bove said the marquee investment bank may be better off without it.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is 6.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is $35.24, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for SYF is 410.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On December 11, 2023, SYF’s average trading volume was 4.16M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF’s stock has seen a 4.32% increase for the week, with a 20.36% rise in the past month and a 11.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.72% for SYF’s stock, with a 12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.34. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 17.74, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.