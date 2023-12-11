Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) has dropped by -4.61 compared to previous close of 4.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that The wicked price decline of 2023 has pushed SunPower’s valuation back into buy territory. A liquid balance sheet with less debt than past solar demand cycle downturns should support price soon. The largest short interest position in years, and the upcoming January Effect could bring outsized buying volumes in several weeks.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunpower Corp (SPWR) is $5.43, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for SPWR is 86.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.75% of that float. On December 11, 2023, SPWR’s average trading volume was 5.16M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stock saw an increase of -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.53% and a quarterly increase of -28.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.23% for Sunpower Corp (SPWR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.42% for SPWR’s stock, with a -48.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWR Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Sunpower Corp saw -73.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of Sunpower Corp, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunpower Corp stands at +5.88. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value -20.89, with -6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Sunpower Corp (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.31. Total debt to assets is 31.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.