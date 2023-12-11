Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has seen a -6.79% decrease in the past week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month, and a -8.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for SU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for SU’s stock, with a -2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SU is $39.98, which is $9.24 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.29B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for SU on December 11, 2023 was 4.97M shares.

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has increased by 1.65 when compared to last closing price of 30.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that If you think now is a bad time to consider adding oil stocks to your portfolio, think again. Sure, oil is currently in a downswing.

SU Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.60. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw -3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.