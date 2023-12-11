StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.69 in comparison to its previous close of 15.95, however, the company has experienced a -3.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that I believe that small and reasonably priced growth stocks have higher total return potential than other investments over the long term. I share my selection criteria for growth stocks, and use them to select five stocks that I think are strong buys now. These five stocks are StoneCo, SoFi Technologies, First Solar, Galaxy Digital, and Microsoft.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for StoneCo Ltd (STNE) is $79.01, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for STNE is 248.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNE on December 11, 2023 was 5.39M shares.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE stock saw an increase of -3.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.75% and a quarterly increase of 35.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for StoneCo Ltd (STNE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.09% for STNE’s stock, with a 34.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STNE Trading at 34.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +53.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, StoneCo Ltd saw 67.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.11 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for StoneCo Ltd stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.53 for asset returns.

Based on StoneCo Ltd (STNE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.