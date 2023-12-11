Stem Inc (STEM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Stem Inc (STEM) has gone down by -9.39% for the week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month and a -34.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.88% for STEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.77% for STEM’s stock, with a -35.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for STEM is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STEM is $6.68, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for STEM is 144.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.66% of that float. The average trading volume for STEM on December 11, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

STEM) stock’s latest price update

Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.20 in comparison to its previous close of 3.46, however, the company has experienced a -9.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-11-16 that The stock trading realm offers investors an arsenal of tools and strategies, with “shorting” being considered one of the riskiest.

STEM Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Stem Inc saw -63.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Carlson Michael James, who sale 1,822 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Sep 27. After this action, Carlson Michael James now owns 4,267 shares of Stem Inc, valued at $7,616 using the latest closing price.

BUZBY DAVID S, the Director of Stem Inc, purchase 62,000 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BUZBY DAVID S is holding 620,711 shares at $298,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stem Inc (STEM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.