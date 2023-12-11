Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.

The public float for PSLV is 487.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSLV on December 11, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

PSLV stock's latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has decreased by -2.85 when compared to last closing price of 8.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-12-04 that Bullish signals from a technical perspective have been pairing nicely with strong fundamentals. That bodes well for silver prices moving forward.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a -8.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.48% gain in the past month and a 0.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for PSLV’s stock, with a -1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.