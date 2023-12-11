Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by analysts is $16.75, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for SAVE is 108.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.84% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SAVE was 4.30M shares.

SAVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 14.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that The Spirit/JetBlue trial is concluding, with the judge expected to rule at some point after December 13, 2023. I see the chance of a JetBlue/Spirit victory as around 65% compared to market implied odds of 40%. This may be another case of overreach on anti-trust by the current administration, but there is a limited track record of airline deals happening without a DoJ settlement.

SAVE’s Market Performance

SAVE’s stock has fallen by -2.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.77% and a quarterly drop of -15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.94% for Spirit Airlines Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.10% for SAVE’s stock, with a -7.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +56.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.94. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -33.87, with -5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.