Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has gone up by 30.09% for the week, with a 51.50% rise in the past month and a 27.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.60% for SPIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.87% for SPIR’s stock, with a 34.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spire Global Inc (SPIR) by analysts is $20.25, which is $13.16 above the current market price. The public float for SPIR is 14.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SPIR was 104.03K shares.

SPIR) stock’s latest price update

Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.28 compared to its previous closing price of 6.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Space stocks are becoming popular companies for investors to grow their money in. We’ve seen business celebrities like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson lead the way with their own private spacecraft in recent years, and now ordinary people are looking to the stars to see if they can get their piece of the action.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPIR Trading at 60.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.32%, as shares surge +51.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR rose by +30.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Spire Global Inc saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sale 22,734 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 1,474,772 shares of Spire Global Inc, valued at $106,054 using the latest closing price.

Condor Theresa, the Chief Operating Officer of Spire Global Inc, sale 10,189 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Condor Theresa is holding 241,011 shares at $47,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.40 for the present operating margin

+49.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc stands at -111.39. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.93. Equity return is now at value -69.34, with -26.51 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Global Inc (SPIR), the company’s capital structure generated 101.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.