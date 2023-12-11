Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 29.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-09 that A scenario involving open flight attendant contracts at both American Airlines AAL and Southwest Airlines LUV is working out pretty much the way Julie Hedrick envisioned it.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is above average at 39.69x. The 36-month beta value for LUV is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LUV is $26.78, which is -$2.29 below than the current price. The public float for LUV is 593.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on December 11, 2023 was 7.71M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has seen a 8.92% increase in the past week, with a 21.18% rise in the past month, and a -1.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for LUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.96% for LUV’s stock, with a -4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUV Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.57. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Green Ryan C., who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $29.94 back on May 02. After this action, Green Ryan C. now owns 26,361 shares of Southwest Airlines Co, valued at $147,787 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 4.52, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.