Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock Sees a-1.63 Decrease

The stock of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has seen a -0.72% decrease in the past week, with a 9.63% gain in the past month, and a 0.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for SMAR’s stock, with a 4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMAR is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMAR is $55.53, which is $11.37 above the current price. The public float for SMAR is 129.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on December 11, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.63 in relation to previous closing price of 44.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Aaron Turner – Head, Investor Relations Mark Mader – Chief Executive Officer Pete Godbole – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Berg – Needham Michael Berg – Wells Fargo Securities Josh Baer – Morgan Stanley Jake Roberge – William Blair John DiFucci – Guggenheim Steve Enders – Citi Pinjalim Bora – JPMorgan Taylor McGinnis – UBS Taylor McGinnis – UBS Keith Bachman – Bank of Montreal Terry Tillman – Truist Ethan Bruck – Wolfe Research DJ Hynes – Canaccord John Byun – Jefferies Chris Fountain – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good day, and welcome to the Smartsheet Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $52 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMAR Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.48. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw 12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Marshall Jolene Lau, who sale 2,102 shares at the price of $41.66 back on Nov 16. After this action, Marshall Jolene Lau now owns 14,848 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $87,569 using the latest closing price.

Arntz Michael, the Chief Revenue Officer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 1,044 shares at $42.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Arntz Michael is holding 643 shares at $44,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -26.89, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.