Should You Invest in Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PYXS is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PYXS is $5.33, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 30.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PYXS on December 11, 2023 was 126.60K shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has decreased by -11.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. However, the company has seen a 13.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

PYXS’s Market Performance

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has seen a 13.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.50% gain in the past month and a -19.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.04% for PYXS’s stock, with a -25.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYXS Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.70%, as shares surge +23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS rose by +13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5847. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc saw 38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from Connealy Pamela Ann, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Sep 28. After this action, Connealy Pamela Ann now owns 818,532 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc, valued at $14,960 using the latest closing price.

Connealy Pamela Ann, the CFO and COO of Pyxis Oncology Inc, purchase 6,426 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Connealy Pamela Ann is holding 810,532 shares at $11,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

The total capital return value is set at -55.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.74. Equity return is now at value -57.73, with -45.93 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.53. Total debt to assets is 8.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.