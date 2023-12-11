Should You Invest in Nike, Inc. (NKE) Now?

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NKE is $119.95, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for NKE on December 11, 2023 was 8.59M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.96relation to previous closing price of 114.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that On is an up-and-coming shoe company with impressive growth, surprising brand awareness, and enviable profit margins. The stock is richly valued, which may increase the riskiness of this investment beyond what would be sensible at this point in time.

NKE’s Market Performance

Nike, Inc. (NKE) has seen a 2.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.96% gain in the past month and a 19.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for NKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.09% for NKE’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $139 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.71. In addition, Nike, Inc. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from PARKER MARK G, who sale 58,091 shares at the price of $99.60 back on Oct 16. After this action, PARKER MARK G now owns 1,255,600 shares of Nike, Inc., valued at $5,785,864 using the latest closing price.

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, the Director of Nike, Inc., purchase 13,072 shares at $96.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that SWAN ROBERT HOLMES is holding 18,005 shares at $1,256,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike, Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Based on Nike, Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nike, Inc. (NKE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.