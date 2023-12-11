Should You Invest in Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for NEOG is $22.25, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 216.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.24% of that float. The average trading volume for NEOG on December 11, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 18.18. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Neogen will be able to highlight its biosecurity and horse health products, like the COMPANION range of cleansers and disinfection solutions, through the latest collaboration.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG’s stock has fallen by -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.09% and a quarterly drop of -13.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Neogen Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for NEOG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw 16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from BOEHM WILLIAM T, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 03. After this action, BOEHM WILLIAM T now owns 26,509 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $32,110 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas Edward, the Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Jones Douglas Edward is holding 36,131 shares at $151,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corp. stands at -2.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.93. Equity return is now at value -1.32, with -0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corp. (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 28.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.26. Total debt to assets is 19.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.