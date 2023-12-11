Should You Invest in Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTCH is $42.33, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 270.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume for MTCH on December 11, 2023 was 5.36M shares.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43 in relation to its previous close of 32.24. However, the company has experienced a -3.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Investing in social media stocks offers investors an excellent opportunity for growth because the industry is growing rapidly, with 4.95 billion global users in 2023. This remarkable size emphasizes the impact of social media on international communication.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH’s stock has fallen by -3.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.57% and a quarterly drop of -26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for MTCH’s stock, with a -16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.94. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 30,352 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $16,160 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 22,243 shares at $116,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.