Should You Invest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for EDR is $30.48, which is $7.45 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 191.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.82% of that float. The average trading volume for EDR on December 11, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has decreased by -6.38 compared to its previous closing price of 24.60. However, the company has seen a -5.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Marsh – IR Ari Emanuel – CEO Jason Lublin – CFO Mark Shapiro – President and COO Conference Call Participants David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Stephen Glagola – TD Cowen David Joyce – Seaport Global Operator Hello and welcome to the Endeavor’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Call.

EDR’s Market Performance

EDR’s stock has fallen by -5.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly rise of 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.81% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.40. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 20,832 shares at the price of $24.30 back on Dec 05. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $506,311 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 52,080 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 55,705 shares at $1,274,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.