Should You Invest in Corning, Inc. (GLW) Now?

Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GLW is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLW is $32.50, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for GLW is 770.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for GLW on December 11, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.86 in relation to its previous close of 29.11. However, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Corning is attractive with the stock trading well below its 52-week high and 15% below where it was 12 months ago. GLW is a global leader in materials science, with a diverse product portfolio and deep manufacturing expertise. Despite challenges in its optical communications segment, GLW is seeing encouraging growth in display technologies with improving profitability and management expects a turnaround next year.

GLW’s Market Performance

Corning, Inc. (GLW) has experienced a 1.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month, and a -6.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for GLW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for GLW’s stock, with a -7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLW Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, Corning, Inc. saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from WEEKS WENDELL P, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jul 26. After this action, WEEKS WENDELL P now owns 847,474 shares of Corning, Inc., valued at $3,378,000 using the latest closing price.

STEVERSON LEWIS A, the EVP and CLAO of Corning, Inc., sale 16,710 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that STEVERSON LEWIS A is holding 29,378 shares at $572,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning, Inc. stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value 5.15, with 2.05 for asset returns.

Based on Corning, Inc. (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 65.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corning, Inc. (GLW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.