Should You Invest in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLEU is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 41.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for CLEU on December 11, 2023 was 281.35K shares.

The stock of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has decreased by -15.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 38.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU’s stock has risen by 38.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.63% and a quarterly drop of -35.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.30% for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.90% for CLEU stock, with a simple moving average of -68.51% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.15%, as shares surge +30.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +38.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1706. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw -77.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -4.78, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.