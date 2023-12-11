SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS) has increased by 13.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 33.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SHF Holdings is the only nationwide fintech company serving the cannabis industry. The cannabis industry is growing rapidly, with more states legalizing cannabis and public support for federal legalization increasing. Traditional banks are hesitant to work with the cannabis industry, giving SHF a unique market opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SHFS is also noteworthy at -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SHFS is $1.50, which is $0.5 above than the current price. The public float for SHFS is 17.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume of SHFS on December 11, 2023 was 235.06K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS stock saw an increase of 33.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 49.48% and a quarterly increase of 122.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.88% for SHFS’s stock, with a 71.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHFS Trading at 38.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares surge +44.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7514. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc saw -43.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Emmi Donald, who purchase 66,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 05. After this action, Emmi Donald now owns 361,697 shares of SHF Holdings Inc, valued at $57,420 using the latest closing price.

Seefried Sundie, the Chief Executive Officer of SHF Holdings Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Seefried Sundie is holding 1,214,572 shares at $17,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc stands at -370.60. The total capital return value is set at -3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -196.77, with -66.32 for asset returns.

Based on SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.74. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.