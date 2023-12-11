Sera Prognostics Inc’s (SERA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has seen a 118.09% increase in the past week, with a 120.30% gain in the past month, and a 169.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.67% for SERA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 96.65% for SERA stock, with a simple moving average of 53.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) is $2.75, which is -$1.59 below the current market price. The public float for SERA is 12.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SERA on December 11, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

SERA) stock’s latest price update

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.06 in relation to its previous close of 5.05. However, the company has experienced a 118.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Amid another soft session on Wall Street, Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA ) — a specialist in the field of maternal and neonatal health — shook up the market with a dramatic increase in value. Fueling the blistering ride was encouraging data for its clinical study regarding risk assessment of premature delivery.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SERA Trading at 114.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.74%, as shares surge +138.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA rose by +118.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc saw 244.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Dec 07. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 157,700 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc, valued at $52,200 using the latest closing price.

Boniface John J., the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Boniface John J. is holding 194,454 shares at $24,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17034.33 for the present operating margin

-426.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc stands at -16487.31. The total capital return value is set at -37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.91. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -36.84 for asset returns.

Based on Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 170.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.