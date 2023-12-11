SentinelOne Inc (S) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.48 in comparison to its previous close of 23.42, however, the company has experienced a 21.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that SentinelOne stock has begun to rally again, bolstered by better-than-expected Q3 earnings. Issues remain with this small cybersecurity stock, and it may not be afforded the time to fix them.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for S is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SentinelOne Inc (S) is $25.46, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for S is 233.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. On December 11, 2023, S’s average trading volume was 5.45M shares.

S’s Market Performance

S stock saw an increase of 21.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 53.45% and a quarterly increase of 35.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for SentinelOne Inc (S). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.09% for S’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $26 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

S Trading at 40.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +56.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 64.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 15,521 shares at the price of $22.98 back on Dec 07. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 457,581 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $356,695 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc, sale 21,583 shares at $22.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 807,430 shares at $492,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -16.34 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SentinelOne Inc (S) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.