Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has seen a 6.72% increase in the past week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month, and a 4.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for SE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of -30.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is above average at 35.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is $58.12, which is $18.12 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 510.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SE on December 11, 2023 was 8.25M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has increased by 2.46 when compared to last closing price of 39.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The retail sector has faced multiple challenges in the current year. Some of the headwinds include inflation, supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic concerns.

SE Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.67. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 12.13, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.