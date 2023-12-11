Salesforce Inc (CRM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Salesforce Inc (CRM) has gone down by -3.53% for the week, with a 18.60% rise in the past month and a 11.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for CRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.78% for CRM’s stock, with a 20.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Right Now?

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CRM is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CRM is $275.60, which is $24.79 above the current market price. The public float for CRM is 936.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for CRM on December 11, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

CRM) stock’s latest price update

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 248.85, however, the company has experienced a -3.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-10 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Salesforce and Microsoft.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $275 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRM Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.61. In addition, Salesforce Inc saw 89.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Benioff Marc, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $248.90 back on Dec 07. After this action, Benioff Marc now owns 14,666,166 shares of Salesforce Inc, valued at $3,733,468 using the latest closing price.

Benioff Marc, the Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $251.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Benioff Marc is holding 14,681,166 shares at $3,767,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+65.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salesforce Inc stands at +0.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Salesforce Inc (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 25.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.32. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.