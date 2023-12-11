Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has gone down by -21.65% for the week, with a 117.14% rise in the past month and a 201.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 31.03% for SHOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for SHOT’s stock, with a 282.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) is $2.76, which is -$1.04 below the current market price. The public float for SHOT is 32.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOT on December 11, 2023 was 5.18M shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.24 in relation to previous closing price of 4.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Little-known wellness and functional beverage company Safety Shot NASDAQ: SHOT captured headlines and imagination this week as its stock surged higher on exceptional volume. The small-cap company saw its stock rise triple-digits before falling dramatically on Wednesday but remains green on the week as of Wednesday’s close.

SHOT Trading at 68.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.56%, as shares surge +128.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -21.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +658.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 489.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -234.98, with -153.19 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.