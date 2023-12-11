Sacks Parente Golf Inc (SPGC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPGC is 5.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPGC on December 11, 2023 was 93.57K shares.

The stock price of Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ: SPGC) has jumped by 16.16 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that CAMARILLO, CA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces that Chief Financial Officer Steve Handy will participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held on December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

SPGC’s Market Performance

SPGC’s stock has risen by 18.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.87% and a quarterly drop of -51.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.33% for Sacks Parente Golf Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.20% for SPGC’s stock, with a -50.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPGC Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGC rose by +18.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6733. In addition, Sacks Parente Golf Inc saw -97.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGC starting from Hoge Brett Widney, who purchase 7,620 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Oct 16. After this action, Hoge Brett Widney now owns 255,400 shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc, valued at $8,306 using the latest closing price.

Hoge Brett Widney, the Director of Sacks Parente Golf Inc, purchase 22,380 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Hoge Brett Widney is holding 247,780 shares at $24,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1508.95 for the present operating margin

+36.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sacks Parente Golf Inc stands at -1844.74. Equity return is now at value -100.65, with -76.61 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 29.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sacks Parente Golf Inc (SPGC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.