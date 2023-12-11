RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, RLX stock has gone down by -8.64%, with a monthly gain of 21.08% and a quarterly surge of 34.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for RLX Technology Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for RLX’s stock, with a 3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 248.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RLX is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RLX is $18.97, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 921.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume for RLX on December 11, 2023 was 6.47M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has dropped by -2.43 compared to previous close of 2.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-13 that RLX Technology announced mixed third-quarter results, leveraging cost-reduction initiatives to beat earnings estimates. The company also terminated a non-compete agreement with Rlex Inc., paving the way for international expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 0.55, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.