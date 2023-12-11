RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROI is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ROI is 2.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On December 11, 2023, ROI’s average trading volume was 413.47K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ROI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) has decreased by -28.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -42.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ: ROI ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors in the gaming and metaverse company react to insider buying. That insider buying comes from Milton C.

ROI’s Market Performance

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has experienced a -42.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.23% drop in the past month, and a -80.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.32% for ROI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.05% for ROI stock, with a simple moving average of -91.95% for the last 200 days.

ROI Trading at -74.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.30%, as shares sank -65.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI fell by -42.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3032. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -98.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Dec 07. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 6,000 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $186 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 5,000 shares at $230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -372.43, with -153.77 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -30.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.