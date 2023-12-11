Redfin Corp (RDFN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Redfin Corp (RDFN) by analysts is $6.61, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 110.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.83% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RDFN was 4.33M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 8.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that This real estate disruptor has done a great job of turning things around.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

RDFN’s Market Performance

Redfin Corp (RDFN) has experienced a 4.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 50.57% rise in the past month, and a -12.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.42% for RDFN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at 26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +50.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 87.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from STEVENS ANNA, who sale 55,402 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Nov 30. After this action, STEVENS ANNA now owns 0 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $393,537 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 8,815 shares at $6.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 15,477 shares at $57,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -175.07, with -10.64 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.