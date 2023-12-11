Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 7.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-26 that Nvidia will help Recursion build a massive supercomputer. This will be used its for AI-driven drug discovery efforts.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) by analysts is $16.33, which is $8.73 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 150.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.59% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of RXRX was 3.91M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen a 2.84% increase in the past week, with a 34.99% rise in the past month, and a -8.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.40% for RXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +45.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 59,829 shares at the price of $7.49 back on Dec 06. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 791,328 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $448,394 using the latest closing price.

Borgeson Blake, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 11,447 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Borgeson Blake is holding 7,395,973 shares at $76,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -70.84, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.