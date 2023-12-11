Realty Income Corp.’s (O) Stock: A 1.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Realty Income Corp. (O) has gone down by -1.36% for the week, with a 5.20% rise in the past month and a -2.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for O. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for O’s stock, with a -6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for O is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for O is $59.50, which is $5.64 above the current price. The public float for O is 723.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of O on December 11, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

O) stock’s latest price update

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O)’s stock price has plunge by -1.52relation to previous closing price of 54.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Commercial real estate is expected to perform well in 2024 due to the expected change in the Fed’s monetary policy. The market consensus is that there will be a decrease in interest rates by mid-2024, leading to potential opportunities for REIT investing. Two REITs, Safehold and Realty Income, carry more elevated exposure to duration factor, which should contribute to alpha performance in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $66 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

O Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.42. In addition, Realty Income Corp. saw -15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Abraham Neil, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $65.34 back on Feb 27. After this action, Abraham Neil now owns 41,630 shares of Realty Income Corp., valued at $1,738,118 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.65 for the present operating margin

+43.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corp. stands at +26.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.95. Equity return is now at value 3.02, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corp. (O), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 40.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Realty Income Corp. (O) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.