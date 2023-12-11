Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has gone down by -0.77% for the week, with a 5.50% rise in the past month and a 110.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.15% for METC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for METC’s stock, with a 80.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) is 11.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for METC is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) is $18.67, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for METC is 25.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% of that float. On December 11, 2023, METC’s average trading volume was 965.01K shares.

METC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 16.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Ramco Resources (METC) unveils the details of its operational and financial guidance for 2024. The Rare Earth Element findings will support the company’s long-term growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 134.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from LEIDEL PETER A, who sale 64,875 shares at the price of $17.12 back on Dec 08. After this action, LEIDEL PETER A now owns 715,844 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $1,110,780 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE BRYAN H, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sale 64,875 shares at $17.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that LAWRENCE BRYAN H is holding 715,844 shares at $1,110,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 20.47, with 11.03 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.