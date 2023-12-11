Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by analysts is $165.45, which is $20.3 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PG was 6.24M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 146.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that The economic cycles have always been with us. But the frequency of boom and bust cycles has certainly increased in the last couple of decades. If the volatility of the stock market keeps you awake at night, this article is for you. The market has been rallying for some time now. Will the bull rally continue in 2024? This article addresses some of the questions and recommends how to invest fresh capital.

PG’s Market Performance

PG’s stock has fallen by -4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.24% and a quarterly drop of -6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Procter & Gamble Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.77% for PG’s stock, with a -3.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $177 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.58. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 6,575 shares at the price of $153.47 back on Nov 30. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 5,620 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $1,009,065 using the latest closing price.

Keith R. Alexandra, the CEO – Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 19,661 shares at $153.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Keith R. Alexandra is holding 24,438 shares at $3,017,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.