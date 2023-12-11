Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 14.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Plains All American Pipeline is a liquids-focused midstream company that has experienced distribution cuts in the past but is now showing signs of stability. The company’s earnings are derived primarily from crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation, with a smaller portion coming from natural gas liquids. The increasing gas-to-oil ratio in oil wells and the volatility of crude volumes versus natural gas volumes present challenges for Plains, but the company has spare capacity for growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAA is $17.65, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for PAA is 463.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on December 11, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA’s stock has seen a -6.60% decrease for the week, with a -2.49% drop in the past month and a 1.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for Plains All American Pipeline LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for PAA’s stock, with a 4.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from Goebel Jeremy L., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Nov 21. After this action, Goebel Jeremy L. now owns 279,223 shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP, valued at $545,321 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.