Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The volatility ratio for the week is 34.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 37.08% for PAPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.35% for PAPL’s stock, with a 43.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAPL is 3.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On December 11, 2023, PAPL’s average trading volume was 865.42K shares.

PAPL) stock’s latest price update

Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.11 in relation to its previous close of 3.60. However, the company has experienced a 45.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Pineapple Financial Inc. (“Pineapple” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PAPL), Canada’s tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation at the following, upcoming investor conference events for December 2023: December 3-5, 2023: Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Company Presentation: Monday, December 4 at 11:30-11:55 AM, followed by a presentation breakout at 12:00-12:25 PM.

PAPL Trading at 43.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.88%, as shares surge +50.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAPL rose by +45.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Pineapple Financial Inc saw 42.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.03 for the present operating margin

+16.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pineapple Financial Inc stands at -13.79. The total capital return value is set at -41.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.38. Equity return is now at value -72.14, with -50.12 for asset returns.

Based on Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 15.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 242.51 and the total asset turnover is 2.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.