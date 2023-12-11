Phunware Inc (PHUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-07 that Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has announced that its public offering of about 46.7 million shares or pre-funded warrants in lieu will be priced at $0.06 per share for proceeds of $2.8 million before the deduction of agent’s fees and other offering expenses. The funds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the expansion of its product initiatives such as monetizing its patent portfolio, PhunCoin and PhunToken.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 10.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phunware Inc (PHUN) is $0.65, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for PHUN is 137.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHUN on December 11, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN’s stock has seen a -27.23% decrease for the week, with a -48.01% drop in the past month and a -64.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for Phunware Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.25% for PHUN’s stock, with a -79.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -42.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.28%, as shares sank -45.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -27.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1292. In addition, Phunware Inc saw -88.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 25,188 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 50,000 shares of Phunware Inc, valued at $7,488 using the latest closing price.

Costello Ryan, the Director of Phunware Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Costello Ryan is holding 188,776 shares at $18,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -206.72, with -84.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.