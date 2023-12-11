Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA)’s stock price has increased by 131.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a 124.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that — Attendees may request 1 x 1 meeting with management at meetings@hcwco.com — PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that Pasithea’s management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held in New York City, September 11-13.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTTA is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KTTA is $2.00, which is $1.3 above the current price. The public float for KTTA is 14.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTTA on December 11, 2023 was 39.27K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA stock saw an increase of 124.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 85.65% and a quarterly increase of 29.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.70% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 117.28% for KTTA stock, with a simple moving average of 55.84% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 87.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +114.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +156.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3415. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp saw 8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp, valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp stands at -2864.29. The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.47. Equity return is now at value -41.49, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Based on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -107.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..