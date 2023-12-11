Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.61 in relation to previous closing price of 14.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that PAAS reported a loss per diluted share of $0.06, or $21.80 million, in the third quarter of 2023. The company announced the divestiture of certain non-core assets, expected to yield $593 million in cash. I recommend buying PAAS between $13.60 and $13.20, with possible lower support at $13.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PAAS is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAAS is $22.24, which is $7.61 above than the current price. The public float for PAAS is 363.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on December 11, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS’s stock has seen a -8.05% decrease for the week, with a 6.79% rise in the past month and a -7.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Pan American Silver Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for PAAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.48% for the last 200 days.

PAAS Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -6.24, with -4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.