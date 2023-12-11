Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORCL is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORCL is $129.21, which is $15.6 above the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.59B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ORCL on December 11, 2023 was 9.42M shares.

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has jumped by 0.66 compared to previous close of 112.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-12-10 that Earnings reports from Oracle, Adobe, Costco, Lennar, and Darden Restaurants. Plus, a FOMC interest-rate decision, November CPI data, retail sales, and more.

ORCL’s Market Performance

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has experienced a -3.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month, and a -10.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for ORCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for ORCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

ORCL Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.20. In addition, Oracle Corp. saw 38.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from CONRADES GEORGE H, who sale 2,325 shares at the price of $113.76 back on Nov 13. After this action, CONRADES GEORGE H now owns 17,836 shares of Oracle Corp., valued at $264,494 using the latest closing price.

CONRADES GEORGE H, the Director of Oracle Corp., sale 2,325 shares at $111.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that CONRADES GEORGE H is holding 20,161 shares at $260,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corp. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61.

Based on Oracle Corp. (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.