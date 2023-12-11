Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has decreased by -1.60 when compared to last closing price of 3.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Low-price stocks gain attention as a small corpus can create a diversified portfolio. A bonus is if the stock offers a healthy dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAT is -0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAT is $5.37, which is $1.56 above the current price. The public float for NAT is 202.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAT on December 11, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stock saw a decrease of -4.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.89% for NAT’s stock, with a -3.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Ltd saw 24.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Ltd stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 13.65 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..