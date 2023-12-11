NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is 15.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEE is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) is $68.56, which is $8.86 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On December 11, 2023, NEE’s average trading volume was 15.26M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has dropped by -0.25 compared to previous close of 59.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Countries around the globe are trying to take the necessary steps to make our world a cleaner, and greener place. Leaders are talking about the impact of climate change.

NEE’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has seen a 0.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.83% gain in the past month and a -11.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for NEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.65% for NEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEE Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.85. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc saw -28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from NEXTERA ENERGY INC, who purchase 3,097,524 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Oct 06. After this action, NEXTERA ENERGY INC now owns 4,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy Inc, valued at $75,000,009 using the latest closing price.

HACHIGIAN KIRK S, the Director of NextEra Energy Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $67.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that HACHIGIAN KIRK S is holding 15,000 shares at $679,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.78, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.