New Gold Inc (NGD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for New Gold Inc (NGD) by analysts is $1.58, which is $0.2 above the current market price. The public float for NGD is 681.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of NGD was 2.82M shares.

New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Aurion Resources (TSX-V:AU) Ltd has announced results from the scout drilling and base of till sampling programs at its wholly owned Risti property in Finland, which included 3.63 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 3.2 metres (m) from 41.3m. The exploration company also said it has uncovered numerous gold and pathfinder anomalies from base of till sampling program.

NGD’s Market Performance

New Gold Inc (NGD) has experienced a -8.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.97% rise in the past month, and a 40.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for NGD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGD Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3245. In addition, New Gold Inc saw 40.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Gold Inc (NGD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.