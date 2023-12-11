Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) by analysts is $10.70, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 115.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.69% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of NVTS was 1.82M shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 7.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that In the dynamic stock market, the most lucrative opportunities often arise from the unexpected. This article delves into the strategies of three under the radar stocks to watch quietly making waves in their respective industries, poised to unleash substantial growth.

NVTS’s Market Performance

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has experienced a 5.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.33% rise in the past month, and a -7.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.78% for NVTS’s stock, with a -0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVTS Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +32.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw 114.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from SHELTON RON, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $7.54 back on Dec 07. After this action, SHELTON RON now owns 316,668 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $226,059 using the latest closing price.

HENDRIX RICHARD J, the Director of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 49,150 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that HENDRIX RICHARD J is holding 0 shares at $309,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.44. Equity return is now at value -30.45, with -25.38 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.