Navigating the Volatility of Conoco Phillips’s (COP) Stock

The stock of Conoco Phillips (COP) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a -6.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 12.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conoco Phillips (COP) is $139.58, which is $27.51 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COP on December 11, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

COP) stock’s latest price update

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.10relation to previous closing price of 110.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that The latest trading day saw ConocoPhillips (COP) settling at $112.07, representing a +1.1% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $135 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.23. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from LEACH TIMOTHY A, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $114.64 back on Nov 09. After this action, LEACH TIMOTHY A now owns 578,748 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $5,044,200 using the latest closing price.

LUNDQUIST ANDREW D, the Senior Vice President of Conoco Phillips, sale 30,800 shares at $123.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that LUNDQUIST ANDREW D is holding 5,937 shares at $3,813,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conoco Phillips (COP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.